Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $3,718,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Humana by 123.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Humana by 69.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUM traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $491.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,044. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.73 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.61.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.