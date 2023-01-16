Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.15) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR BOSS traded down €1.10 ($1.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €59.70 ($64.19). 550,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.84. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a one year high of €59.12 ($63.57).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

