Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.