Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00049173 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $137.45 million and $22.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00201334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,263,875 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

