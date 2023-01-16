Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.49 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $175.29 million and approximately $52.49 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 482,723,868 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

