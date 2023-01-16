HitBTC Token (HIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $742,130.69

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $742,130.69 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00435420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.53 or 0.30563277 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00758254 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

