Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,078. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
