Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,078. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

About Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.