Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILSGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,078. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILSGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

