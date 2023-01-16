HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $723,165.27

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $73.81 million and $723,165.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00234496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0268461 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,420.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

