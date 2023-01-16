Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 144 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Stock Up 0.6 %

Helios Towers stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 119.30 ($1.45). 128,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.80 ($1.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.66. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.