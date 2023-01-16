Head-To-Head Contrast: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cadre and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.36%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Cadre.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cadre has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.92 $12.66 million $0.08 274.53 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.71 3.96

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Vicarious Surgical N/A -68.56% -45.62%

Summary

Cadre beats Vicarious Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

