Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.63 million and $1.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $36.16 or 0.00169846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00434082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.41 or 0.30469337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00760912 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.