Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.63. 55,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,467. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

