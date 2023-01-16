Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 366 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.06. 220,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,489. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

