Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,456. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $363.97 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

