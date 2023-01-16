Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $22.22 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,300. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

