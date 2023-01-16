Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.