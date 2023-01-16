Harmony Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $223.33 million and $24.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,749,846,168 coins and its circulating supply is 13,029,921,168 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.