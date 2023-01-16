Harmony Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $223.33 million and $24.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.
About Harmony
Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,749,846,168 coins and its circulating supply is 13,029,921,168 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
