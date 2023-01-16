Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,690,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

