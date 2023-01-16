Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. 257,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

