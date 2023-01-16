Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 33,640 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,378. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

