Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,081,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMBC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. 22,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,744. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

