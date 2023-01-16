Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $60.92 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 2.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $60,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,689. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

