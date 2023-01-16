Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $37.65 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.68. 213,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,845. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

