Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

RCL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.48. 185,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,934. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

