Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,742.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,742 shares of company stock worth $1,438,751 over the last ninety days. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.