Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $869,598.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,871.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00412786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00806210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00588451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00210612 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

