Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,033,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.00. 11,125,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,856. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

