Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $9,182,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.36. 82,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

