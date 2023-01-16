Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

