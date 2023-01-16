Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

VOE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

