Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 292 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,279,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,747,000 after acquiring an additional 176,456 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,048 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

