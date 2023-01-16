Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.66. 122,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,333. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

