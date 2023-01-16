Governance OHM (GOHM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $704,342.76

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,549.32 or 0.12146962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $704,342.76 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
