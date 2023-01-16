Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

