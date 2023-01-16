GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE GFL opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
