GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NYSE GFL opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

