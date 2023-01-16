Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is Shah Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Shah Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Genworth Financial makes up about 12.0% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.34. 147,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,200. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

