Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 527.1% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.91. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $260.25 and a fifty-two week high of $470.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.05.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

