Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 242,706 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 242,706 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of LHC Group worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LHC Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LHC Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LHCG stock opened at $162.91 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.