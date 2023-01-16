Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $815.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $834.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

