Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Repligen worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $178.06 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

