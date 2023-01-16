Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,196 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

