Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $83.74 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Globus Medical worth $83,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

