Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $109.87 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 2.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $109,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $617.92 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

