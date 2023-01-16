Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,194 shares during the period. Marten Transport makes up 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $62,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.12 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.