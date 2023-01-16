Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,194 shares during the period. Marten Transport makes up 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $62,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Marten Transport Stock Up 0.2 %
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
