Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $29,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $335.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

