Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,034 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Trex makes up 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Trex worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $110.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.