Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,880 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

