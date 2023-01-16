Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Up 223.1% in January

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

GGAA stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

