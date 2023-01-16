Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Head-To-Head Survey

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 5 0 2.45 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $128.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 37.74% 54.59% 5.92% Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 8.02 $2.25 billion $5.99 20.96 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.28 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.19

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Simon Property Group pays out 120.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.