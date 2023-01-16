General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $80.20 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

